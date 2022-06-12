Hits galore when Voodoo Room come to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

See Voodoo Room in action at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

Trinity Arts Centre, Trinity Street, Gainsborough, Friday, July 8.

Music fans from right across the area are in for a real treat with the return to Lincolnshire of this leading band, showcasing the music of some of the biggest rock names of yesteryear.

Voodoo Room will be celebrating the incredible musical back catalogue of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream in their latest touring live show.

Voodoo Room are a stunning high-energy power trio featuring some of the UK’s finest musicians whosecredits include performing with the likes of stars such as Steve Winwood, Massive Attack, Arthur Brown, Fish, Thunder, Lulu and many more.

This is a live music experience that features no wigs, no pantomime: just great songs played by some highly talented musicians.

Details: For more on ticket availability to see Voodoo Room performing their show at the Trinity Street-based venue, you can go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/abba-sensation/