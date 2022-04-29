Fans will be excited to see the leading show in celebration of the Canadian superstar, and one of the biggest selling artists of all time - the one and only Celine Dion.You will be able to experience all the hits from a career of more than 200 million record sales and five Grammy Awards.Fronted by the international Celine Dion tribute artist Alexandra Darby and her amazing live band. My Heart Will Go On – The Celine Dion Songbook will include performances of hits such as Think Twice, Beauty and The Beast, It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, Because You Loved Me , Immortality, I Drove All Night, The Power Of Love, All By Myself , I’m Alive, That’s The Way It Is, A New Day Has Come, Imperfections, and, of course, the title song.