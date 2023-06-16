Register
Hits galore with leading Elton John tribute show The Rocket Man

The Rocket Man
By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST
The Rocket Man is an Elton John tribute show that is not to be missed.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, September 29.

The Rocket Man is a leading celebration to musical icon Sir Elton John and has found great success playing all around the world.

Starring Jimmy Love as Sir Elton John, this show is a smash hit with audiences far and wide, thanks to Jimmy’s highly acclaimed flamboyant recreation of the megastar.

    Join Jimmy and his live band as they take you down the Yellow Brick Road with two hours of glorious Elton hits, including, Saturday Night’s Alright, Crocodile Rock, I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues, Daniel, I’m Still Standing, Philadelphia Freedom, Your Song and many more.

    With dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos, the show will take you on a journey through Elton’s life and career, the highs and the lows with many a laugh brought to life, live on stage.

    Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk.

