Hits galore with McCartney tribute show at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

See the top tribute show McCartney at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, January 16.

From the producers of hit shows That’ll Be The Day and Walk Right Back comes McCartney - The Songbook.This recreation of masterpieces spanning over six decades will be revisiting the New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon.Starring Peter John Jackson (Let It Be, The Sessions At Abbey Road, That’ll Be The Day), this production explores the glorious music back catalogue of Sir Paul McCartney.Covering music from Sir Paul McCartney’s time with The Beatles, Wings, all the way through to his prolific solo career, the show also explores Sir Paul as more than just a musician, detailing his life in Liverpool and on the road.With authentic costume and instrumentation, alongside a live band, McCartney - The Songbook authentically recreates more than 40 hits including Band On The Run, Can’t Buy Me Love, Yesterday, Live and Let Die, and Hey Jude.

For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

