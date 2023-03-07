10cc’s Graham Gouldman and Heart Full Of Songs

The Drill, Lincoln, March 20.

It is only between 10cc’s sell-out UK tours that the band’s co-founder Graham Gouldman is able to fully indulge his Heart Full of Songs project and take it on tour. He will be back in the area soon for a gig at The Drill in Lincoln.

The semi-acoustic four-piece performs a broad spread of illustrious and capacious Graham’s songwriting catalogue, including chart hits for 10cc, The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, the Yardbirds, Jeff Beck and his time in Wax with Andrew Gold.

The band line-up comprises Graham, 10cc live band members Iain Hornal and Keith Hayman, and Dave Cobby.

When Graham formed what became Heart Full of Songs nine years ago, it was purely for the pleasure of playing his songs in their simplest form, acoustically.

For lovers of perfectly-crafted music performed by the composer, a Heart Full of Songs concert is truly an exquisite experience.

Details: For more, go to www.lincolndrill.co.uk

