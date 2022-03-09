Hits galore with Rod Stewart Songbook at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Back by popular demand at Trinity Arts Centre is this leading tribute show, delving into the illustrious musical back catalogue of the legendary Sir Rod Stewart.For one night only, Pete McCall performs The Rod Stewart Songbook, along with his own live seven-piece band, as part of an extensive tour of venues across the UK.The consummate professional whose vocal ability and attention to detail shine through in every way, from the opening number through to the last Rod Stewart song of the set, Pete’s voice is without doubt the closest to the great man’s that there is.The rasp is natural (no shouting here) and the moves are textbook Rod Stewart.Get ready for a hit-packed and highly entertaining show.