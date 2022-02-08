See The Bon Jovi Experience at Lincoln Engine Shed later this year

Lincoln Engine Shed, May 20.

Get ready for an evening of legendary Bon Jovi hits courtesy of one of the leading live tribute acts on the current music circuit.The Bon Jovi Experience are the only tribute band to be endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself, and have also performed live with him.They are fronted by a lead singer so familiar, you won’t believe he’s not the real deal!The Bon Jovi Experience are often copied but never equalled. Recreating the Bon Jovi Live in Concert experience, the band perform all the hits you know and love including Livin’ On a Prayer, Always , It’s My Life , You Give Love a Bad Name , and many, many more. The band members are Jon (Tony Pearce), l ead guitar/ Ritchie Sambora (Steve ‘Edd’ Edmunds), b ass/ Hugh McDonald (Nick Overfield), d rums/Tico Torres (Paul Dunstan), k eys/David Bryan (Steve Lawrence).

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets to s ee The Bon Jovi Experience in action, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk

