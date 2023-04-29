Hits galore with The Bon Jovi Experience at Plowright Theatre this summer

The Bon Jovi Experience

With front man and namesake Jon Bon Jovi at the helm, Bon Jovi have enjoyed great success since they formed back in 1983.

The New Jersey band have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, performing more than 2,600 concerts in over 50 countries for 34 million fans and counting.

In tribute to this incredible musical talent, The Bon Jovi Experience was born and since 1994 have become the only band to have performed live on stage with Jon Bon Jovi himself.

Lead singer Tony Pearce’s striking resemblance to the original frontman creates an unrivalled tribute that is not to be missed.

The Bon Jovi Experience are often copied but never equalled, performing all the hits you know and love including Livin’ On a Prayer, Always, It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, and more.

