Hits galore with The Duran Duran Experience at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

The Duran Duran Experience

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, March 3.

Fans of hit machine Duran Duran are in for a real treat thanks to the forthcoming visit by this highly-rated tribute show.

The Duran Duran Experience features five professional musicians with years of performance experience at the highest level across Europe, ensuring that the show is not only an exceptional live act with the highest level of musicianship, but also presents the music of Duran Duran in meticulous detail of sound and presentation.

The band members have been the Duran Duran tribute band of choice for festivals and highly acclaimed music venues throughout the UK, including being selected to perform at the 2012 UK Duran Duran Con, performing to a convention of the worldwide Duran Duran fan community.

Details: For more on ticket availability for this show in Gainsborough, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

