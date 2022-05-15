Hits galore with The Duran Duran Experience at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

The Duran Duran Experience

By Steve Eyley
Monday, 16th May 2022, 12:00 am

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, July 1.

The Duran Duran Experience are a leading UK tribute band, delving into the illustrious musical back catalogue of Simon Le Bon and co.The band features five professional musicians with years of performance experience at the highest level across Europe, ensuring that they are not only an exceptional live act with the highest level of musicianship, but also present the music of Duran Duran in meticulous detail of sound and presentation.The Duran Duran Experience perform and present the closest thing possible to a contemporary Duran Duran live performance, utilising staging, lighting, presentation, and live instrumentation that is simply unmatched.The Duran Duran Experience are simply THE choice for an unrivalled Duran Duran tribute show.

Details: See https://trinityartscentre.ticketsolve.com/ for tickets.

The Duran Duran Experience will be bringing live music to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

