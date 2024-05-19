Hits galore with top Fleetwood Mac tribute show at Baths Hall
Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, June 19.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac return to the area in June as part of an extensive UK and European tour.
Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the hugely popular ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.
The band has now played to more than one million fans across the globe, as well as achieving a staggering 125 million views to date via YouTube.
Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time, and one which has sold a staggering 120million albums worldwide.
Details: See www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk for more.
