Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac are a top tribute band.

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac

​Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, June 19.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac return to the area in June as part of an extensive UK and European tour.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the hugely popular ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band has now played to more than one million fans across the globe, as well as achieving a staggering 125 million views to date via YouTube.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time, and one which has sold a staggering 120million albums worldwide.

Details: See www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk for more.