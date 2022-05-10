Hits galore with top tribute act Bootleg Blondie at The Drill in Lincoln

Fans of Blondie and Deborah Harry can look forward to this highly acclaimed tribute show when it comes to The Drill later this year.Expect extremely accurate renditions of many of the band’s biggest hits, still beloved of fans in the area all these years later.Bootleg Blondie were formed in 2001 and have played the infamous CBGB’s club in New York City, the Isle of Wight Festival, the Shepherd s Bush Empire, London’s 100 Club and the legendary Hammersmith Palais.They appear regularly at many top venues and festivals in the UK, Europe and around the world. They have also been joined on stage by Blondie’s legendary drummer Clem Burke and were honoured to have been thanked on the legit Blondie’s latest album Pollinator.