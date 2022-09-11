Hits galore with top tribute show Some Guys Have All The Luck at Scunthorpe Baths Hall
Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story
Scunthorpe Baths Hall, October 28.
This authentic tribure production, now in its fourth year, includes a stunning stage set, a spectacular light show, an impeccable live band and stage-wide projections.
It pays musical homage to the illustrious back catalogue of Sir Rod Stewart.
Half a century on from the release of Rod’s first album, Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story is back with a brand new show, bringing to the stage a fantastic live concert celebration of one of rock music’s greatest icons.
Frontman Paul Metcalfe captures all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer including the infamous moves, showmanship and sense of fun that have made Rod one of the most successful artistes of all time.
Details: For more on ticket availability for this acclaimed tribute show, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk
