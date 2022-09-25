See T Rextasy at New Theatre Royal Lincoln as part of the Greatest Hits Tour

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 2.

A rock’n’roll concert for all ages, if you would like to know exactly what a Marc Bolan concert was like in the 1970s, this top tribute show is for you.

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era.

With Bolan's special ingredient of rock-a-boogie songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the first half of the 1970s including Love to Boogie, Telegram Sam, Jeepster and 20th Century Boy.

T.Rextasy have now been performing around the world for over 20 years, a career that ironically outlives Marc’s very own T.Rex. The band is now accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan & T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan’s catalogue management. The band has been described by many as ‘beyond the boundaries of tribute’.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk