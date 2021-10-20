Hits galore with top Whitney Houston tribute The Greatest Love Of All

Belinda Davids in The Greatest Love Of All (Photo credit: Curtis Richard Photography)

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, November 18.

Well-known from her show-stopping performances in Britain’s Got Talent, Belinda Davids will bring her popular tribute to Whitney Houston to the area soon as part of a national tour.Get ready to be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda – a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa - who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica and featured on Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo and BBC1 TV’s Even Better Than the Real Thing.With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.

Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto: Curtis Richard Photography

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.