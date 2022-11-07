Holly good show in store at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre with Buddy tribute

See Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre this week (Photo credit: Vannin Photography)

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, November 11.

Join Buddy Holly and the Cricketers for this highly anticipated tour show at the Trinity Street venue as the boys once again hit the stage to delight audiences with their dynamic show.

The performance will feature authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship that always have audiences dancing in the aisles.

To celebrate the joy Buddy has brought millions of people worldwide, the band will play a brilliant and vibrant show, starting at 7.30pm.

If you like rock and roll you’ll definitely love this performance, starring Jason Shaw as Buddy Holly.Songs to be featured will include all Buddy’s big hits - That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! - plus some stunners from other chart-topping artists.

Details: For more, see https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-onPhoto by Vannin Photography