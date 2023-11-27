See top tribute show Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, February 2.

This top tribute show has rock ’n’ rolled audiences across the globe from Cardiff to California, Barking to Bangkok and Swindon to Sweden, and is guaranteed to have everyone singing along when it comes to the Trinity Street-based venue early next year.

It stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK, whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock.

The show was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the boys guested on BBC One's The One and Only, hosted by Graham Norton.

The show rarely pauses for breath and the hits just keep on coming, including That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! and more.

Details: For more on tickets for the top tribute show, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk