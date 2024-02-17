See Holly Humberstone soon at Lincoln's Engine Shed.

The Engine Shed, Lincoln, March 10.

Award-winning Lincolnshire-born singer/songwriter Holly Humberstone is back with her latest offering, the Work In Progress EP, to be released on March 15.

The Work In Progress EP is a stream of consciousness for fans and the first song Dive is out now. Before the EP is released, Holly has a gig coming up in her home county.

The release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black, last autumn, represented Holly’s coming of age story; growing from an unknown singer at her parent’s piano to one of the most exciting alternative pop stars of her generation.

The dark and otherworldly space Holly has built and invited fans into, both sonically and visually, has been lucid and visceral and offers a lens into her chaotic thoughts and deep feelings.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk