Holly Humberstone gig at Lincs venue next year is treat for fans in the area
The Engine Shed, Lincoln, March 10.
Lincolnshire’s very own BRIT winning and Ivor Novello-nominated singer/songwriter Holly Humberstone has announced her biggest UK and European tour to date, for the spring of 2024.
This will include a gig at a venue in her home county.
From selling out her LA headline show at The Fonda Theatre to storming the stages at Lollapalooza in Chicago to Summersonic in Japan and debuting on the mainstage at Reading & Leeds in the UK, Holly's consistent live experiences have captured the heart of her raw songwriting.
The 23-year-old artist will play a run of intimate live shows soon in partnership with independent record stores across the UK.
This is in celebration of the release of her debut album, Paint my Bedroom Black, out on October 13.
Details: For more on how to get tickets for next year’s tour date, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk
