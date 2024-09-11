EMCAS

A Lincolnshire home care service is holding a family fun day to support its clients and families.

East Midlands Care Agency Service (EMCAS) provides emergency and long-term adult social care for the people of East Lindsey, Horncastle and Woodhall Spa.

On Saturday, September 14, staff will be holding the fun day at Legbourne Village Hall from 12-4pm, explaining that it is a way of “giving back” to their service users and allowing staff and clients to meet up and socialise.

There will be a raffle, children’s games, food and drink and a popcorn machine.

There will also be an information stall providing more details about the EMCAS service.