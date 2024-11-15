Horncastle & District Choral Society festive concert will support young singers

The Horncastle & District Choral Society will be holding their next concert on Saturday November 30.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Starting at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Horncastle , the programme includes a performance of Benjamin Britten’s St Nicolas with soloist Nick Drew. The second half will include a medley of Christmas carols and songs.

The society’s committee has decided to encourage music locally - especially for younger people – and the more people that come to concerts the more that can be donated. Their first donation of £125 will be going to support Horncastle Primary School’s Year 5 and 6 choir pupils attending the Young Voices Concert in Sheffield Arena in January - a fabulous opportunity to perform in a choir of 5,000 children.