Scunthorpe's Hospital Players will be back in action at the Plowright Theatre in early 2022.

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, January 18 to 22.

Members of the Scunthorpe-based Hospital Players are all set to tread the boards again in early 2022 with a comic production that is not to be missed by theatre fans across the area.Scunthorpe’s oldest amateur dramatics society will present Just The Ticket at the theatre and members are already well into rehearsals for the show.Just the Ticket is written by Peter Quilter.It is about a lady called Susan who is going to Australia to celebrate a ‘big birthday.’Endlessly chatty, accident-prone Susan is celebrating reaching a major milestone by repeating a trip to Australia that she first made aged 20.Travelling alone, she carries the same hopes and dreams, but with many years of extra baggage. Find out what happens once she gets there.The play is aimed at those aged 12 and over.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.thehospitalplayers.co.uk

