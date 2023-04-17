Hospital Players hit Plowright Theatre stage in anniversary year with comic play Haywire

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, April 26 to 29.

The Hospital Players are shortly performing Haywire as part of their 80th anniversary celebrations.

The comedy looks at how Alec has craftily organised his life so that he can nip off with his assistant, Liz, while his wife Maggie is away.

Tanya Read, Jake West, Macy Parker and Graham Wells in a scene from Haywire.

However, unexpectedly, Maggie acquires a puppy and various ailing and injured members of the family arrive in rapid succession. They all require his attention. Can Alex resolve these problems and make his escape?

The author, Eric Chappell, was born in Grantham in the 1930s and passed away, in Grantham, only last April.

His notable works include the much-loved TV sitcoms Rising Damp, Only When I Laugh and Duty Free.

Jan Gregory, the director, chose the script because ‘it’s a gentle comedy with events that can happen to anyone, at least, it sometimes takes me an age to get out of the house through phone calls, forgetting something, people turning up unexpectedly, lost keys etc’.

Anna Pukas James, Melanie Mason and Graham Wells are among those featured in the Hospital Players' forthcoming production of Haywire.

Jan is impressed how well the rehearsals are going, especially considering the short time that The Hospital Players have had to rehearse and prepare everything since the last play.

Haywire was also performed by the group in 2005 where Graham Wells, who plays the part of Alec the bookshop owner, plays the same part again.

Melanie Mason, who plays Maggie, was also in this 2005 production playing a different part.

Jan Gregory has been a member of Hospital Players for 45 years. She joined in 1978 when she was dragged along by a ‘new best friend’. There she found a group of like-minded, similarly aged, people with a good sense of humour and they had many social events such as meals, parties, quizzes, theatre trips etc.

Jan has performed in many, many productions during this time and has also directed about 18 plays, while passing on her knowledge and experience to others.

"All of the plays I have directed have been very enjoyable”, she says, “but I have to say that our 200th production – A Midsummer Night’s Dream – will always be special because the group were unexpectedly asked to do Shakespeare and they trusted me to give them a play they could remember.

"Every active member took part and the Drama Federation groups agreed to staff each night. It was a joy! I have to say that it is always a joy to see people enjoying what they are doing and sending others home with a smile. I said I would take the group to the 80th year and here we are!’

Jan added: “The Hospital Players give people a wonderful hobby and a place to make long lasting friendships”.

Haywire can be seen at The Plowright Theatre, Laneham Street, Scunthorpe, from Wednesday, April 26 to Saturday, April 29, at 7.30pm.

You can buy tickets from the box office on 01724 296296 or go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

