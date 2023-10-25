Hospital Players hit the stage in a comic take on classic Sherlock Holmes tale
Plowright Theatre, October 31 to November 4.
There’s still time for you to get your tickets to see Ken Ludwig’s comic take on the Conan Doyle classic, performed by The Hospital Players.
The game is afoot as Scunthorpe’s oldest amateur dramatics group stage Sherlock Holmes’s most famous case.
This is a faithful retelling of The Hound of the Baskervilles, but with a comic twist as 12 actors don a variety of costumes and accents to play more than 40 characters.
With minimal set and skilful use of lighting and sound effects, the action races between Baker Street, Baskerville Hall and Dartmoor via hansom cab, steam train and trap.
Jake West and Adam Brown play Holmes and Watson. The ensemble cast consists of Jan Gregory, Wal Kent, Steve Leeman, Rachael McLean, Macy Parker, Tanya Read, Joanna Stothard, Rachel Tomlinson and Graham Wells.
Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk
