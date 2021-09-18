Hospital Players ready to hit the stage again at Plowright Theatre

Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, October 19 to 23.
The Hospital Players – the long-established Scunthorpe-based amateur dramatics society – are to hit the stage again.Founded in 1943, The Hospital Players have put on three shows a year at the theatre since it opened in 1958 but this will be their first production since January 2020.Written by Simon Moss, The Merry Widower is a comedy based on characters created by Johnnie Mortimer and Brian Cooke. Richard works in advertising and lives in a flat in London with his wife Harriet. He never got on with his mother and, after her death, his father decides to pay them a rare visit and discusses his mother’s will, which is not as expected. Because of this and his father’s bad habits of womanising, tension mounts as his father embraces life as the merry widower.
Details: Performances will start at 7.30pm. Tickets can be obtained at www.thehospitalplayers.co.uk