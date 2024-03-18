Hot property Robert Temple brings comedy hypnotist show to Gainsborough venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, March 30.

The comedy hypnotist can be seen in The Hypnotist: Red Raw at the Trinity Street-based venue.The Hypnotist: Red Raw is back by popular demand, where volunteers from the audience unlock their imaginations and create a once-in-a-lifetime show of improvised comedy under the influence of hypnosis – live on stage.

Things will be imagined, people’s identities forgotten, changed and their reality completely altered. All of it will be taking place in the spirit of a good laugh.

Robert Temple stars in The Hypnotist: Red Raw.

Whether you watch from the audience or you choose to participate as a star of the show, this is a performance that is not to be missed.

Please note that no actors are used. Members of the audience are asked to volunteer if they would like to participate at the start of every performance.

The show is not suitable for those aged 15 and under.

Details: For more on tickets, see www.trinityarts.co.uk