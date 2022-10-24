Hugh Cornwell to play at Lincoln Engine Shed on Moments Of Madness tour

Hugh Cornwell

Lincoln Engine Shed, November 16.

As a pioneering musician, songwriter, and performer, Huigh Cornwell’s pervasive influence persists in the record collections of music aficionados, across the world's radio waves, and on stages around the world.

Hugh's presence is unquestionable. As singer/songwriter and guitarist, he was key figure in The Stranglers for 15 years before leaving in 1990.

He racked up many hits with the band such as No More Heroes, Hanging Around, Peaches, Nice 'n’ Sleazy, Golden Brown, Duchess and many more.

Since striking out on his own 30 years ago, he has enjoyed a long and successful solo career.Hugh is back with his highly anticipated tenth solo album Moments of Madness, which was released on October 7.

To promote it, Hugh is embarking on a 21-date nationwide UK tour in November and December.

Details: For more on the gig, go to www.engineshed.co.uk

