After a 75-year absence, the free fair made a grand return in 2023 as an arts, heritage and community celebration. And it was a huge success again when ‘fringe’ activities during the week led to the ‘mane’ event last Saturday.

As well as the horse fair procession on the big day, there were circus workshops by the Lincolnshire-based company Creative Heights and stilt-walking shenanigans by walkabout performers, Earthbound Misfits.

A giant balloon show was staged by another circus group, Dizzy O’Dare, while some galloping games and family fun featured in ‘Horsing Around’, a show by the Rhubarb Theatre.

Local favourites, Dance 10, showcased different dance styles to entertain the crowds, and musicians, including The Outdoor Cats, Sheriff Ants Trepreneur and Oskar McIntosh, starred in a music gazebo.

There was a chance to meet Bomber, Lincolnshire’s best-loved shire horse, as well as other breeds from the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre at Spilsby. And Harrie, the amazing puppet horse was also there, accompanied by West End actor and puppeteer, Joe Richardson.

A fantastic teenage market for young entrepreneurs and traders took place in the town’s Market Place, while Banovallum House hosted a horse trail that featured ten wooden horses designed by local schoolchildren, care home residents and artists.

At the community centre, the Women’s Institute laid on refreshments, and a history and heritage exhibition proved popular.

Meanwhile, work by local makers, including woodwork, crochet and animal portraits, adorned a range of stalls. And youngsters paraded puppets, head-dresses, masks, decorations, horseshoes and hobby horses that they had made at workshops during the week.

Other horse fair events in the build-up to Saturday included a guided walk by Ian Marshman, a talk by Robert Bell, a printing workshop by local artist Joanna Pass and a ‘Wild Ponies In Pictures’ exhibition by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

The event was organised by SessionsArts, a Lincolnshire-based creative development organisation, which won funding from the government and local councils.

Creative producer Simon Hollingworth said: “It went incredibly well. We were really chuffed.

"We estimate that between 1,000 and 1,500 people attended, and we have received so many lovely comments about the atmosphere and the range of activities.

"It was an uplifting celebration that seems to have been taken to the Horncastle community’s heart.

"It felt quite special and genuine. We introduced a new generation of people to a piece of the town’s history in a way that was fun and accessible

"We feel very proud, and people are already talking about next year’s event.”.

The horse fair dates back to 1644 and was at its peak in the 19th century when it attracted visitors from across the globe and Horncastle was able to stable 1,000 horses across the town, including at more than 30 inns. The first winner of the Grand National in 1839, Lottery, was bought at the fair.

The advent of railways and cars heralded the decline of the event, which was held for the last time in 1948.

1 . A scene from the fair A scene from Horncastle Horse Fair. Photo: John Aron

2 . Showcasing the horse Showcasing the horse at Horncastle's big event. Photo: John Aron

3 . Creations by youngsters Youngsters displaying creations they had made for the horse fair procession. Photo: John Aron

4 . Circus activities Performances and activities by the Lincolnshire-based circus company, Creative Heights, were at the forefront of the horse fair. Photo: John Aron