'I am heartbroken' -- Lincs Big Bash summer music festival has to be called off

A music festival called Lincs Big Bash 2025, which promised to be one of the highlights of the summer in the Horncastle area, has been called off at the 11th hour.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But organiser David Charles, of Errae Events, is determined to press ahead with a smaller replacement event in Woodhall Spa, and he promises that the main festival WILL go ahead next year.

Lincs Big Bash 2025 was scheduled to take place at Scholey Park, close to Tattersall, over the weekend of Friday, July 4 to Sunday, July 6 and was promoted as “an unmissable celebration of music, family fun and entertainment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands were expected to flock to the stunning 30-acre rural site, which is four miles from Woodhall Spa, to feast on an array of top tribute acts.

Chief organiser David Charles promoting the Lincs Big Bash 2025 music festival earlier this year.

Local bands were set to perform hits from artistes such as Oasis, Coldplay, The Killers, Taylor Swift, Green Day, Harry Styles, Robbie Williams, Dua Lipa, Amy Winehouse, Stereophonics and Ed Sheeran.

And other entertainment was to include a funfair, fireworks displays, food and drink stalls, a silent disco, a comedy stage and kids’ zones with bouncy castles, face-painting and craft workshops.

However, David made the cancellation announcement after the festival was blighted by what he described as “serious infrastructure issues”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement read: “After months of planning, passion and pouring everything I had into it, we’ve had to make the incredibly difficult decision to postpone Lincs Big Bash 2025.

"Despite the energy, excitement and overwhelming support from our community, we were hit by a number of serious infrastructure issues in the final stages, including key contractors pulling out late in the day.

"I explored every possible option to keep the event alive. But in the end, we couldn’t move forward safely or responsibly.

"I am heartbroken. The festival was meant to be a celebration of music, families and community, and it’s been a huge personal loss, both emotionally and financially.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, David insisted: “This is not the end. It is just the beginning. We’re coming back bigger, better and stronger with Lincs Bigger Bash 2026, which will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 28 to 30) next year.

"We’re using this extra time to build something truly special, with more music, better facilities, new entertainment zones and exciting, new partnerships.”

In the meantime, this summer’s replacement event, a one-off indoor live music show, has been scheduled for Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 for St Peter’s Hall on The Broadway in Woodhall Spa, LN10 6ST.

It will feature local bands paying tribute to artistes such as Little Mix, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Coldplay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are very limited but can be booked at £5 (plus boking fee) per act. Unfortunately, there is no parking available at the community hall venue.

David added: “To bring some of the magic back, and to try and recover a small portion of the enormous costs we’ve faced, we’re putting on this event and we’d love you to join us. Pick and choose your favourite acts.”