'I was totally inspired' -- hundreds flock to Oxcombe's art and ceramics event

More than 650 people flocked to the annual art and ceramics exhibition at the beautiful Oxcombe Pottery venue and discovered a host of creative treats.

The three-day exhibition, which has become one of the most popular events of the cultural calendar in the Horncastle and Louth area, featured more than 50 artists and makers.

They displayed their wares in five converted barns, All Saints Church and a coach house, which were all transformed into sparkling gallery spaces at the countryside venue that sits between Belchford and Cadwell Park.

Oxcombe owner and founder Susanna Gorst said: “This was the fourth year of our annual flagship event, and it is going from strength to strength.

Visitors were inspired by the huge variety of art and ceramics on display at the Oxcombe exhibition.

"The exhibition gave people the opportunity to see great work and purchase beautiful artwork to keep or give as unique gifts to others. There is so much creativity in Lincolnshire.”

Visitors wandered around the site, enjoying views of historic parkland and landscapes, conversations with exhibitors and tasty food supplied by local businesses, Holly’s Garden Kitchen and Crepe Lucette.

At a hands-on activity, more than 80 visitors made their own ceramic dishes, which will now be glazed and fired, and everyone enjoyed a stone-carving demonstration at the coach house.

Many of the people there were first-time visitors, all delighted to find such an unexpected art and craft venue in the Wolds.

One of five converted barns at Oxcombe where the exhibition was staged.

One said: “The event was absolutely beautiful. It has inspired me to get creative in my retirement.”

Another commented: “I was totally inspired by all the unpretentious creativity. I am definitely going to sign up for one of the workshops that are held at Oxcombe.”

The exhibitors were equally impressed, with one saying: “I was so pleased to be given the opportunity to be part of such a wonderful exhibition.

"It was so beautiful and everyone was so lovely. I can’t believe I did so well. It was like a dream!”

For Oxcombe, now in its 11th year as a year-round creative space for pottery and art, perhaps the favourite comment was from a lady who said: “What an incredibly talented bunch of people in Lincolnshire. I wish I was a millionaire so that I could buy everything!”

There was something for all pockets and all tastes. Horse drawings and paintings were shown, as well as pictures of local views and wildlife, glass and woodwork, and a huge variety of ceramics – from bowls to abstract sculpture. You could spend £1,000 or £10, and lots of money was generated for the local creative economy.

Susanna added: “The event demonstrated the quality of work being made and the appetite for purchasing artwork.”

Although the annual exhibition is over for another year, the Makers Gallery at Oxcombe is a permanent fixture and is ideal for finding unique hand-made gifts and cards.

The gallery-shop is also open to visitors from Tuesday to Saturday every week during school term-time (10 am to 4 pm), while Oxcombe runs creative workshops, masterclasses and private events, such as hen parties, all year round, with gift cards available online. Go to www.oxcombepottery.co.uk to find out more.