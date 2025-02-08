Illuminating event set to light up Spilsby tonight

The annual Spilsby Light Night produced by SessionsArts promises spectacular displays across the town.

Organisers are anticipating a busy evening from 5.30pm - 8.30pm and there will be a four-way traffic control on the Boston Road/ Ashby Road junction.

Car parks in Spilsby are located on Boston Road PE23 5HG (free) Post Office Lane, PE23 5LG (free) and Robin Hood Car Park PE23 5JB (access from Reynard St only due to road closures).

If these are full, there may be on-street spaces available at Vale Road Industrial Estate PE23 5HE.

As well as the displays that light up Spilsby's iconic buildings and can be enjoyed by all the family, there will be food vendors and cafes open late.

Toilets are available at Franklin Hall, Central Car Park and St James Church. Plus all venues are wheelchair accessible and all activities take place within a half mile radius.

Spilsby Light Night is funded by Central Government UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grant #UKSPF #LetsCreate