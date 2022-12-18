Babatunde Aleshe

Babatunde Aleshe will be at Lincoln Engine Shed in March. (Photo by Anton Carbon)

Lincoln Engine Shed, March 30.

Babatunde Aléshé is one of the fastest rising stars in British comedy and has recently reached a whole new audience with his stint on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.

After announcing a string of dates for his Babahood UK headline tour, kicking off in January, he has since added a host of extra dates, due to phenomenal demand from fans across the country.

A powerhouse performer, his stand-up presents a hilariously fresh perspective, oozing charisma while showcasing impeccable stagecraft and comic timing.

A firm TV favourite, the hugely popular award-winning comedian, actor and podcaster has appeared in shows including Guessable, House of Games, Sorry I Didn’t Know, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains, Comedians Giving Lectures.

Details: Go to www.engineshed.co.uk

