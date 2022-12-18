Lincoln Engine Shed, March 30.
Babatunde Aléshé is one of the fastest rising stars in British comedy and has recently reached a whole new audience with his stint on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.
After announcing a string of dates for his Babahood UK headline tour, kicking off in January, he has since added a host of extra dates, due to phenomenal demand from fans across the country.
A powerhouse performer, his stand-up presents a hilariously fresh perspective, oozing charisma while showcasing impeccable stagecraft and comic timing.
A firm TV favourite, the hugely popular award-winning comedian, actor and podcaster has appeared in shows including Guessable, House of Games, Sorry I Didn’t Know, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains, Comedians Giving Lectures.
Details: Go to www.engineshed.co.ukPhoto by Anton Carbon
