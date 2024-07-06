Chris McCausland returns to the area early next year with his latest show Yonks!

​Chris McCausland

​Baths Hall Scunthorpe, March 23, 2025.

Comedy star Chris follows up his last sell-out stand-up tour by taking his latest live show to venues up and down the country.

The new show is called Yonks! because Chris has been called an ‘overnight success’, even though he’s been doing this for absolutely yonks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris has been performing stand-up now for two decades and is a regular face on British television. He is an established favourite on flagship comedy shows Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, taking on the hosting duties in 2021. Chris has also appeared on entertainment favourites such as Blankety Blank and The Jonathan Ross Show, along with celebrity editions of The Chase, Pointless, and Mastermind. All of this has made him one of the UK’s most in-demand comedians.

Details: For more, go to www.chrismccausland.com