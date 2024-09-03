Irish eyes will be smiling at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre when hit show arrives

One Night In Dublin

Don’t wait for St Patrick’s Day to catch this feelgood Irish tribute show. Receiving rave reviews across the country, Middi and his award-winning band, The Wild Murphys, aim to cover your favourite sing-along Irish classics, including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey in the Jar, The Wild Rover, The Black Velvet Band and many more. Performed by a group described as ‘the best Irish band to never come from Ireland’ with live fiddle and accordion and authentic Irish dancers, The Wild Murphys take you on a journey full of music, songs and humour. With songs by The Pogues, The Saw Doctors, The Dubliners, The Fureys, The Dropkick Murphys and more, One Night in Dublin is a must-see for anyone who loves Irish music.