Irish eyes will be smiling at New Theatre Royal Lincoln when hit show visits town

See Ireland The Show at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, August 16.

This show has been seen by a live audience of more than 250,000 so far, earning nightly standing ovations and rave reivews.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join an all-star cast of the Emerald Isle’s most talented singers and performers, accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm band and world champion Gael Force Irish dancers from Kerry, Mayo and Clare for an unmissable show that will take you on a journey through the decades of a globally loved culture.

The show, which has received high acclaim, will feature all the well-known ballads and singalongs like Dirty Old Town, The Town I Loved So Well, Tell Me Ma and The Irish Rover, to name a few.

Add to that a string of hilarious stories and jokes from award-winning Tyrone comedian Gary Gamble and energetic reels and jigs from fiddling Derry maestro Richie Remo and the talented vocals of Donegal singer Elaine Boyle.

Details: See www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk for more.