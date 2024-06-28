Irish eyes will be smiling when hit show comes to Gainsborough venue

The Wild Murphys are the stars of touring show One Night In Dublin (Photo credit: Keith Fusco)

​One Night In Dublin

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, September 27.

Don’t wait for St Patrick’s Day to catch the ultimate feelgood Irish music tribute show.

Receiving rave reviews for its musicians and song choices, Middi and his award-winning tribute band, The Wild Murphys, aim to cover your favourite sing-along Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey in the Jar, The Wild Rover, The Black Velvet Band and many more.

Performed by a group described as “the best Irish band to never come from Ireland” with live fiddle andaccordion and authentic Irish dancers, let The Wild Murphys take you on a two-hour journey full of music, songs and humour.

With songs by The Pogues, The Saw Doctors, The Dubliners, The Fureys, Flogging Molly, The Dropkick Murphys and more, One Night in Dublin is a must-see for anyone who loves Irish music.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk