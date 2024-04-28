Irish eyes will be smiling when Seven Drunken Nights hits the stage again
Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, May 11.
Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners is back in the area as part of its latest UK tour and promises to be as entertaining as ever.
A huge West End success that has also sold out venues worldwide, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners returns to theatres around the country in 2024.
In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with legendary Irish pub O'Donoghue's, Seven Drunken Nights tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and invokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.
This hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life.It is without doubt the ultimate feelgood Irish show.
Details: For more, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk
