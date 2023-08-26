Register
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

It's 60-up for comedian Jenny Eclair as latest hit show comes to the area

Jenny Eclair
By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST
Don't miss Jenny Eclair's latest stand-up show when it comes to the area later in the year.Don't miss Jenny Eclair's latest stand-up show when it comes to the area later in the year.
Don't miss Jenny Eclair's latest stand-up show when it comes to the area later in the year.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 15.

Star performer Jenny Eclair will be bringing her extended Sixty Plus! tour – now with new material for 2023 – to the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln later this year.

The comedian, writer and performer – a standout star of the BBC’s Grumpy Old Women among other shows – is currently impressing audiences with her displays on the smash hit Channel Four game show Taskmaster.

Having hit 60 (but still a year younger than Madonna), Jenny Eclair AKA ‘The Face of Vagisan’ confronts a new decade of decrepitude.

Now that it takes 20 minutes of scrolling down to find her DOB when she’s filling in forms online, should she celebrate or crawl into a hole?

What will her 60s hold for this 1960s babe and is it a legal requirement to buy Nordic walking poles?

Details: For more on how to get tickets for this performance, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk.

For more entertainment stories from the area, click here or click here.

Related topics:LincolnBBCMadonna