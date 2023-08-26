It's 60-up for comedian Jenny Eclair as latest hit show comes to the area

Don't miss Jenny Eclair's latest stand-up show when it comes to the area later in the year.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 15.

Star performer Jenny Eclair will be bringing her extended Sixty Plus! tour – now with new material for 2023 – to the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln later this year.

The comedian, writer and performer – a standout star of the BBC’s Grumpy Old Women among other shows – is currently impressing audiences with her displays on the smash hit Channel Four game show Taskmaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having hit 60 (but still a year younger than Madonna), Jenny Eclair AKA ‘The Face of Vagisan’ confronts a new decade of decrepitude.

Now that it takes 20 minutes of scrolling down to find her DOB when she’s filling in forms online, should she celebrate or crawl into a hole?

What will her 60s hold for this 1960s babe and is it a legal requirement to buy Nordic walking poles?

Details: For more on how to get tickets for this performance, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk.