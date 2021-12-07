It's all gone Surreal for comic Gary Meikle ahead of Lincoln Engine Shed show

Lincoln Engine Shed, January 16.
The award-winning Scottish comedian is to tour the country with his new stand-up show Surreal, as he attempts to make sense of the madness following his rise to fame through a viral online video he posted.Having started 2019 performing in comedy clubs, Meikle ended that year selling out theatres, after one of the stand-up’s videos about his daughter’s eyebrows went viral worldwide.Due to Covid, 2020 touring plans were then, of course, put on hold.Not one for mincing his words, Gary has been described as ‘playfully dark’. His cheeky chappy nature and ability to get away with talking about anything will have you laughing at things you probably shouldn’t.As always, Gary will draw material from his own real-life experiences, including his unique family dynamic – he single-handedly raised his daughter from the age of 17 and became a grandfather at 39.Photo: Steve Ullathorne