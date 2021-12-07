It's all gone Surreal for comic Gary Meikle ahead of Lincoln Engine Shed show

Lincoln Engine Shed, January 16.

The award-winning Scottish comedian is to tour the country with his new stand-up show Surreal, as he attempts to make sense of the madness following his rise to fame through a viral online video he posted.Having started 2019 performing in comedy clubs, Meikle ended that year selling out theatres, after one of the stand-up’s videos about his daughter’s eyebrows went viral worldwide.Due to Covid, 2020 touring plans were then, of course, put on hold.Not one for mincing his words, Gary has been described as ‘playfully dark’. His cheeky chappy nature and ability to get away with talking about anything will have you laughing at things you probably shouldn’t.As always, Gary will draw material from his own real-life experiences, including his unique family dynamic – he single-handedly raised his daughter from the age of 17 and became a grandfather at 39.Photo: Steve Ullathorne

Details: For more on the show, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk

Comedian Gary Meikle (Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne)

For more on entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.