It's show time again as Strictly Cabaret X opens at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

See Strictly Cabaret X at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 21, May 28, June 11, June 18, June 19.

Get ready for the first of a series of performances of this exciting new show, marking a return to live action at the venue.This socially-distanced production stars X Factor’s Ray Quinn, as the lead male singer.The show will also feature six professional ballroom dancers, including national champions, led by Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff.Joining these stars of stage and screen will be Zoe Hanna May and Lucy Kane as singers. Both appeared separately on ITV’s The Voice (2017), securing places on Sir Tom Jones’ team.Strictly Cabaret X is produced and directed by the theatre’s artistic director Natalie Hayes-Cowley, choreographed by Kristina Rihanoff, with musical direction from Joel Burgess.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for these performances, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Natalie Hayes-Cowley explained: “This is an incredibly ambitious production for us due to the pandemic. However, we are thrilled to have an opportunity to produce a new genre of show to welcome audiences back to the theatre, giving our patrons an evening of the glitz and glamour of cabaret.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.