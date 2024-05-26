Jack Dee's back on the road with latest stand-up show Small World
Lincoln Engine Shed, March 8, 2025.
Veteran comedian Jack Dee will embark on a major UK tour, with his brand new show Small World, from September 2024 through to the end of 2025.
Firmly established as one of Britain’s biggest and best-loved comedy stars, Jack Dee has captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike with his dry humour and deadpan delivery over the last four decades.
Culture wars, the environment, British foreign policy and social justice are just a few of the topics that Jack spectacularly fails to address (or even mention) in his show.
Instead, for reasons known only to him, he doubles down on his fascination with the meaningless small things of life like Zoom protocol, what’s new in the world of radiators and the worst careers advice office in the world.
Details: For tickets go to www.engineshed.co.uk
