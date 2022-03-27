Jade Bird and Charlotte Jane added to Rag 'n' Bone Man's Lincolnshire show

Jade Bird and Charlotte Jane have been added to the line-up for Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s huge outdoor show at Lincolnshire Showground. Jade Bird (pictured) is one of the UK’s most exciting young singer/songwriters.A regular on the BBC Radio One playlist, she released her highly anticipated album Different Kinds Of Light towards the end of last year to great acclaim.Her current sold out UK tour follows a successful US tour where she played live on The Late Late Show with James Corden.Charlotte Jane’s growing reputation as one of the UK’s brightest new talents has only been enhanced with a string of quality releases and recent live performances at the Isle Of Wight and TRNSMT Festivals, as well as a headline show in London this year.