Jake Quickenden (centre) heads the cast of Beauty and the Beast at New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, December 7 to January 9.

Lincoln’s longest running traditional pantomime is back with a star cast including Jake Quickenden.Jake will star as baddie Flash Hugo, an arrogant ladies’ man who will stop at nothing to win the hand of Belle.Jake first broke onto our TV screens on The X Factor (2012), making it to the judges’ houses, before reaching the live shows in 2014.Since then, alongside releasing music, Jake has become a household name after finishing runner-up in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, and being crowned winner of Dancing On Ice.He has also become a regular guest and co-presenter on TV shows including ITV’s Lorraine and Loose Women, while appearing on Hollyoaks, The Full Monty (On Ice), MTV’s Celebrity Bumps, and Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.Jake will be joined by NTR audience favourite Chris Johnson – aka CBBC’s Yonko – as Belle’s father.

Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

For more entertainment stories, you can click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.