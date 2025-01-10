Jason's the Man for laughs galore at Baths Hall gig

Jason Manford is to star in A Manford All Seasons

​Jason Manford

​Scunthorpe Baths Hall, May 8.

The comedy favourite is back on the road in 2025 with his new stand-up show A Manford All Seasons.

Jason has been busy since his last smash-hit stand up show, but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn't changed a bit.

A Manford All Seasons is Jason's latest comic offering set to hit the road, and is sure to be comedy gold, as his fans across the area count down the days until his appearance in Lincolnshire.

Appearances on Starstruck, First & Last, The Masked Singer, What Would Your Kid Do?, Scarborough, 8 out of 10 Cats, The Nightly Show, Sunday Night at the Palladium, Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, QI and The Royal Variety Performance have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for Jason’s visit to the venue, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

