Jess Glynne has announced she’ll perform a series of live outdoor shows across the UK next Summer and Lincoln Castle will be the second stop of her tour.

Jess Glynne will be heading to Lincoln next summer

Tickets for the show go on general sale tomorrow (Friday October 27).

The live show news follows the recent arrival of Glynne’s latest single from her newest era of music, ‘Friend of Mine’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The single comes after the summer banger ‘What Do You Do?’, accompanied by an MK Remix and acoustic version.

Most Popular

The singles mark a new and more personal chapter for the GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter, who has delivered some of the most memorable dance-pop hits of the past decade.

Speaking on the announcement, Jess said: "Can't wait to get back on stage and go live for all my people!

"It's gonna be a good year... Let's go."

The Lincoln show will be on Sunday June 16.

Cuffe and Taylor are working closely with Lincoln Castle to deliver a spectacular series of concerts for 2024, making a major commitment to Lincoln to bring some world class acts to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the second announcement to be made by promoters Cuffe and Taylor, who have already announced their first date at Lincoln Castle as Paloma Faith, who will be performing at the castle on Saturday June 22, 2024.

Mark Harrison, Cuffe and Taylor, comments: “We are thrilled to add another world class act to our Lincoln Summer Concert series. Jess Glynne is a dynamic and exciting live act, with hit after hit song.

"We are committed to bringing some of the best live acts in the world to the iconic Lincoln Castle, it’s a stunning venue in one of England’s finest cities! The team at Lincoln Castle have been working very closely with us and it’s a joy to work with such a dedicated and passionate team.”

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’re so excited to announce another amazing act for next year, and we can’t wait to welcome Jess Glynne to Lincoln Castle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Seeing these world-class entertainers in a such a beautiful and historic setting will be a totally unique experience for fans. Our 2024 summer concert series is shaping up to be utterly fabulous and will bring visitors from across the region, providing a real boost for Lincoln and the county.”