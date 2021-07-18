Jock on the roof

As part of the restart of Yard events following lockdown restrictions Jock has been booked to perform two sets of original and traditional Celtic music and songs. The gig will start at 8.30pm and tables can be booked in the yard by calling the venue on 01529 413489 or at http://watergateyard.co.uk/

Jock said: “It feels great to be out playing live again and playing outside is ideal at the moment. Playing on a roof can only mean everyone will have plenty of social distance from me and it would seem appropriate to bring along one of our fiddle players. I am really looking forward to the night.”