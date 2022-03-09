Get ready for an entertaining evening at the theatre when Gyles Brandreth brings his long-running and highly successful live show Break A Leg to the area.They say all political careers end in tears.In Brandreth's case, it's tears of laughter as the actor, author, ex-Conservative MP for Chester, One Show reporter and QI, Have I Got News For You and Countdown star is back on tour with his new show.In Break A Leg, Gyles will be celebrating all things theatrical.Without hesitation or repetition (and just a touch of deviation), Just a Minute regular Gyles delivers a dazzling evening of wit, wisdom, high drama, low comedy, and hilarious name-dropping.A highly entertaining racounteur, this is a show that is not to be missed.