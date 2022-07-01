Join Sleaford library's 'Gadgeteers' summer reading challenge

Using free materials from the library and online via the Challenge website, children will be able to join six fictional Gadgeteers.
The characters – brought to life by children’s writer and illustrator Julian Beresford – use their curiosity and wonder to
understand the science behind a whole range of interests, from fashion to music.
Through an exciting book collection and accompanying activities, the Gadgeteers will help to spark children’s curiosity about the world around them, and encourage them to feed their imagination over the summer holiday.
Additionally when children complete the challenge they will receive a voucher for a free swim at Sleaford Leisure Centre as well as a certificate and medal.
Summer Reading Challenge events at Sleaford Library are as follows:
Week 1 –Fun with food-make oreo mug cakes and lava lamp demonstration
Monday 25 th July 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Tuesday 26 th July 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Week 2 Wind power –make a CD hovercraft and bubble painting
Tuesday 2 nd August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Thursday 4 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Week 3 Lego Robots- build and programme a Lego robot
Wednesday 8 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Thursday 11 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Week 4 Fashion-make a cut out doll and clothes from paper and card
Monday 15 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Tuesday 16 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Week 5 Junk modelling robots and machines
Monday 22 nd August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Thursday 25 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Week 6 Making musical instruments
Tuesday 30 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Thursday 1 st September 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm
All activities are one hour long and need to be booked as places are limited to 6 children at each session.
Bookings can be made from July 9 and subsequently up to two weeks ahead of the event.
Once booked if you are unable to attend for any reason you are asked to let the library know so that someone else may have the booking.
For all enquiries, contact: [email protected] 01522 782010Since 1999, the popular challenge has encouraged children to read for pleasure over the summer holidays, building reading skills and confidence and helping to prevent the ‘dip’ in reading skills while children are out of school.