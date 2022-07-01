Join Sleaford library's 'Gadgeteers' summer reading challenge

Join in the Summer Reading Challenge at Sleaford Library.

Using free materials from the library and online via the Challenge website, children will be able to join six fictional Gadgeteers.

The characters – brought to life by children’s writer and illustrator Julian Beresford – use their curiosity and wonder to

understand the science behind a whole range of interests, from fashion to music.

Through an exciting book collection and accompanying activities, the Gadgeteers will help to spark children’s curiosity about the world around them, and encourage them to feed their imagination over the summer holiday.

Additionally when children complete the challenge they will receive a voucher for a free swim at Sleaford Leisure Centre as well as a certificate and medal.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Summer Reading Challenge events at Sleaford Library are as follows:

Week 1 –Fun with food-make oreo mug cakes and lava lamp demonstration

Monday 25 th July 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Tuesday 26 th July 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Week 2 Wind power –make a CD hovercraft and bubble painting

Tuesday 2 nd August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Thursday 4 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Week 3 Lego Robots- build and programme a Lego robot

Wednesday 8 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Thursday 11 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Week 4 Fashion-make a cut out doll and clothes from paper and card

Monday 15 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Tuesday 16 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Week 5 Junk modelling robots and machines

Monday 22 nd August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Thursday 25 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Week 6 Making musical instruments

Tuesday 30 th August 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

Thursday 1 st September 11.00am-12.00pm and 2.00pm – 3.00pm

All activities are one hour long and need to be booked as places are limited to 6 children at each session.

Bookings can be made from July 9 and subsequently up to two weeks ahead of the event.

Once booked if you are unable to attend for any reason you are asked to let the library know so that someone else may have the booking.