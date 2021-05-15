Joker Jimmy Carr set to wow comedy fans in the area

Lincoln Engine Shed, August 20 (two shows)/The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 20 and March 19.
It’s been a long time coming but the prospect of a visit to the area by the leading stand-up comedian is getting closer and closer for his army of fans.The rescheduled tour dates for Jimmy Carr's latest touring show – Terribly Funny – are a must for those in search of some top quality humour from one of the leading purveyors in the country.Jimmy’s brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things.As far as Jimmy’s concerned, having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo.Now you’ve been warned, make sure you see Terribly Funny.
Details: See www.engineshed.co.uk or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk