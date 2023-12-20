Jokes galore when stand-up ace Jo Caulfield comes to Gainsborough venue

The award-winning stand-up comedian hits the road and brings her new tour show, Here Comes Trouble, to Gainsborough in early 2024.Voted ‘Comedians’ Comedian of The Year 2022’, Jo is instantly recognisable, thanks to her numerous appearances on TV shows including Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, The John Bishop Show, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, The Royal Variety Performance, and Richard Osman’s House of Games.Here Comes Trouble is 90 minutes of razor-sharp observations and scandalous one-liners, as Jo gets her claws into everything that annoys her.From stories about arguing with strangers on trains and dealing with over enthusiastic supermarket staff, to trying to recapture the magic in a long-term relationship, this is pure stand-up, delivered with nothing more than a microphone and a bad attitude.